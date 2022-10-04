Ten Mile Crossing

A new VRT route, called 30 Pine, travels between Ten Mile Crossing and The Village/Kleiner Park via Pine Street in Meridian.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

New public transit services in Meridian went into effect on Monday. 

A new route, called 30 Pine, travels between Ten Mile Crossing and The Village/Kleiner Park via Pine Street, according to a press release from Valley Regional Transit. It operates Monday-Friday, from 6:20 a.m.-10:20 a.m. and 3 p.m.-7:20 p.m. There is no charge to ride the 30 Pine route during the month of October, the release said. 

