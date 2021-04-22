Idaho is home to at least 166 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, a rare but expected phenomenon that officials say leads to mostly mild symptoms.
Dr. Kathryn Turner, a leading public health researcher for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said at a Tuesday news conference that nearly 90% of Idaho's "vaccine breakthrough" cases occurred in women, which she said differs slightly from national trends. She said that could be explained by health care workers being put first in line for COVID-19 vaccine access in mid-December.
"In the health care sector, it does have a tendency to skew a little bit female, so we're assuming that that first round of vaccine recipients in Idaho that were frontline health care workers were probably skewed a little bit female too," Turner said. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not released data on the sex of vaccine breakthrough cases.
Turner also said 13% of Idahoans with breakthrough cases had health conditions "that may have suppressed their immune response to the vaccine." Immune responses build up antibodies that help prevent future infections. Some vaccines prompt immune responses by using weakened viruses, but the new mRNA technology only signals the body to fend off an imaginary infection.
Turner stressed that breakthrough cases are rare, accounting for only .04% of the more than 400,000 Idahoans fully vaccinated against COVID-19. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final shot.
Forty percent of people with breakthrough cases showed no symptoms, according to Turner. Among the 60% who showed symptoms, she said 94% report mild or moderate symptoms similar to a cold or flu. Four people — about 2% of breakthrough cases — were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
"Each of them were at high risk for severe disease," Turner said. She said no reported vaccine breakthrough cases have died.
Six of Idaho's breakthrough cases were infected with concerning virus variants, Turner said. Officials believe approved vaccines protect against the widely circulating variants in the U.S.
Officials say they expect vaccine breakthrough cases to occur because vaccines don't guarantee that you won't catch coronavirus. Real-world data suggest that the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are more than 90% effective at preventing any infection, and even more effective at preventing severe COVID-19 cases.
CDC data from April 13 shows that more than 5,800 vaccine breakthrough cases have been identified in the U.S.