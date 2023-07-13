Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for the right to defer costs associated with wildfires in Oregon in 2020 that the company was found liable for. 

 Robert Zullo/States Newsroom

Originally published July 13 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

A utility company that was found liable for damages from September 2020 wildfires in Oregon has filed a request that reserves the right for the company to attempt to recoup some of the damages from Idaho customers at a future date. 

