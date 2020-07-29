NAMPA — Idaho State Police are investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman Tuesday at an intersection south of Nampa.
Addison M. Provost of Springfield, Utah, was traveling eastbound about 1 p.m. on Bennett Road when her 2019 Hyundai Elantra was struck by a semi-trailer driven by Matthew W. Rost, 27, of Emmett, who was heading southbound on Robinson Road.
Police said Provost failed to yield to traffic, causing the collision. Both vehicles ended up in a drainage ditch on the east side of Robinson Road. Provost died at the scene; her next of kin have been notified.
It is unknown whether Rost sustained any injuries. Police said the crash remains under investigation.