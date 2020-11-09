Utah’s governor went on statewide TV Sunday night and announced a new emergency order as COVID-19 cases swell in his state, including a statewide mask mandate, a halt to all informal social gatherings and extracurricular school activities, and weekly testing of asymptomatic college students who are on campus.
“We cannot afford to debate this issue any longer,” said GOP Gov. Gary Herbert. “The number of infections in our state is growing at an alarming rate.” Hospitals are at capacity and health care workers are exhausted, he said.
Idaho faces some very similar trends. Gov. Brad Little announced on Oct. 26 that he was moving the state back to a modified Stage 3 of reopening, from the more-permissive Stage 4 that had been in place since June, but stopped short of issuing a statewide mask mandate. He did impose limits on indoor and outdoor gathering sizes and requirements for social distancing “whenever possible.”
Little on Monday morning called on Idahoans to wear masks to protect the state’s at-risk veterans, as a major COVID-19 outbreak in the state Veterans Home in Boise doubled in size to 34 active infections and six deaths.
“Gov. Little believes it is critical that we each choose to wear a mask to protect our neighbors and loved ones, and to keep our economy and schools open,” said his spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison Hyer. But, she said, “Idahoans value local control and the local approach to addressing important issues. Idaho law gives the authority to our mayors, health district boards and counties to set rules for public health. The governor will continue to support those local leaders who make tough decisions to protect our at-risk citizens.”
“Gov. Little continues to have robust discussions with community leaders and the medical community about communicating to Idahoans the effectiveness of wearing masks to stop the spread and win the fight against COVID-19,” she said in an emailed statement.
Idaho, whose population is 1.8 million, has seen more deaths from COVID-19 — 686 — since the coronavirus pandemic began in March than Utah has; Utah’s population is nearly twice as high at 3.2 million. Its death toll as of Sunday was 659.
The last report on current hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide in Idaho, issued on Nov. 4, was at a record-high 320; Utah on Sunday reported 424 people in the hospital for the novel coronavirus. Idaho Hospital Association President Brian Whitlock said his figures, which track only IHA-member hospitals, showed 343 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Both Idaho and its neighbor to the southeast have been reporting fast-rising COVID-19 infections, with Utah’s current seven-day rolling average of new daily cases at a record 2,290; Idaho’s is at a record 1,403.
“We must work together to keep infections low until a vaccine is available,” Herbert told Utahns in his address on Sunday night. “Masks do not negatively affect our economy, and wearing them is the easiest way to slow the spread of the virus. Experts tell us that masks do not cause a shortage of oxygen to your brain or cause disease.”
“Individual freedom is certainly important, and it is our rule of law that protects that freedom,” Herbert said. “Laws are put in place to protect all of us. That’s why we have traffic lights, and speed limits, and seat belts. And that’s why we now have a mask mandate.”
He noted that his order won’t close any businesses, and churches are exempt, though they’re encouraged to follow the masking and social distancing rules. In-person school will continue, with mask requirements in place. High school sports will be allowed to finish the nearly completed season, but all student-athletes will be required to be tested, and no spectators will be allowed.
Businesses or individuals who defy the rules will be fined, the Utah governor announced.
Idaho’s highest single-day count of new cases, including both lab-confirmed and probable cases, came on Saturday at 1,403; that broke the previous record set just a day earlier on Friday of 1,330. Probable cases include those with symptoms plus exposure to a confirmed case, and those who test positive on antigen tests, rather than the more-accurate PCR tests; antigen testing is increasingly being used for rapid testing in Idaho, including in long-term care facilities.
Utah also cited a positivity rate for COVID-19 tests that has soared to more than 20%; Idaho’s most recent published statewide positivity rate, from Oct. 31, was at 14.7% and rising. St. Luke’s health system’s most recent 14-day average positivity rate, as of Sunday, was 19%, the health system reported on its COVID-19 dashboard; Saint Alphonsus was at 19.6%.
“You see the rise in the number of cases, you see the rise in the positivity rate, you see the rise in hospitalizations, you see the ICUs filling up,” Whitlock said Monday, “and you have to ask yourself: How much more can we take without doing something?”
Dr. David Pate, the retired St. Luke’s CEO who, like Whitlock, serves on the governor’s Coronavirus Working Group, said Monday, “We have a house on fire here in Idaho, we do. We’re just a little bit behind Utah, but I fear that we are heading in that very same direction and could be there in a relatively short period of time. I’m very concerned. Our rate of community transmission is quite alarming. Utah’s is higher, but we are certainly in the same ballpark.”
According to the AARP, which has been tracking statewide mask mandates across the country, Utah on Sunday became the 34th state to issue such a mandate. One state, Mississippi, had a statewide mask mandate but lifted it Sept. 30.
Herbert’s executive order, citing research conducted at Brigham Young University, said “masks could be one of the most powerful and cost-effective tools to stop COVID-19 and accelerate the economic recovery.”
In Idaho, approximately half the state population is under locally imposed mask mandates; that includes Ada County and Boise. Ten of Idaho’s 44 counties and 10 cities have issued mask mandates, The Associated Press reports.
Fierce protests, some of them violent, have broken out against local health boards and city councils considering mask mandates. In North Idaho, the Panhandle Health District revoked its countywide mask mandate for Kootenai County on Oct. 22; that then prompted the county’s largest cities, amid continuing protests, to consider their own mandates. Coeur d’Alene enacted one on Oct. 26 as protesters loudly chanted against it; Post Falls got the same reaction as it considered one on Monday. Protests also were expected Monday night in Twin Falls as that city considered a mask requirement.
“I think at some point, we’re going to have to have a serious reckoning here in Idaho,” Pate said. “We are going to have to decide: What do we want to do about public health? Are we going to put our heads in the sand and it’s every man for himself?”
Pate, who is both a physician and an attorney, said, “The real problem here is that for many infectious diseases, if you want to control them, you have to have the cooperation of the populace. And in approaching a public health crisis, the refusal of some to comply can be a threat to the majority.”