BOISE — City officials have still not released details of a proposed deal for an affordable housing development on a busy Central Bench corner, but a recent records request shows what companies city staff chose from earlier this year.
A May 21 memo from Mayor Lauren McLean to city staff laid out details not previously released to the public about the competition process to land a public-private partnership to build affordable units on a parcel of city land at the corner of Franklin Road and Orchard Street. According to the memo, the project was awarded to Utah-based company J. Fischer for its proposal for 293 units on the 4.7 acre site. This company beat out four other developers, all from Idaho.
J. Fischer proposed the largest amount of units for the site of the group, with 238 units being dedicated for those making between 40% and 60% of the area median income and the other 55 units will be for those making between 70% and 80% of the area median income. The AMI for a family of four in Boise is $74,800. J. Fischer also asked for no cash incentive from the city, unlike some other developers who did.
Requests for exact details of the proposal from J. Fischer were denied to both the Idaho Statesman and BoiseDev.com, based on emails in the public records request. The city has also not released the total price tag for the project, how exactly it will be paid for or average rents yet.
According to McLean’s press release in May, the project will include apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms and townhomes. It will also feature “unique community gathering spaces” throughout the development, and an anchor building with retail space on the corner of Franklin and Orchard.
The request for proposals was developed after a period of public input from the Central Bench neighborhood and other residents. Once the five proposals came in, they were reviewed by several city staff departments and the Central Bench Neighborhood Association and J. Fisher was selected, according to the city.
Other companies who bid on the project include:
- deChase Miksis with 206 units and a request for $2.3 million from the city
- LEAP Charities with 128 units, 20 of which would be dedicated for those leaving homelessness
- Moonlake Consulting with 162 units and a request for $1.5 million from the city
- Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation with 105 units with a request for $970,388 from the city