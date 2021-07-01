BOISE — Several sailors assigned to the USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine currently under construction, are visiting the state now through July 7.
The visit was arranged by a committee of Idaho volunteers is working to plan for the warship’s christening and commissioning activities under guidelines set by the Secretary of the Navy, a news release said. The USS Idaho will be christened sometime in summer 2022 and is likely to be commissioned into the Navy fleet in summer 2023, according to its website.
The sailors will make several appearances in the Treasure Valley. On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little hosted the group in the Idaho Capitol. The group will now head to eastern and south-central Idaho for appearances in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Twin Falls.
On Monday evening, the sailors will return to Boise aboard an Idaho Army National Guard helicopter and they will attend a Boise Hawks baseball game that night, designated as “USS Idaho Night” by the team. On Tuesday, the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee has made arrangements for the sailors to attend a number of functions, including tours of the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, the Idaho State History Museum and the World Center for Birds of Prey.
The USS Idaho “will follow in the tradition of the four previous ships named USS IDAHO the most recent being Battleship 42, which was commissioned in 1919. It served with distinction in the Battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and was present in Tokyo Bay during the signing of the formal surrender by the Empire of Japan on September 2, 1945,” the website said.
For more information about the USS Idaho, visit ussidahocommittee.org.