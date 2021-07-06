NAMPA — When Andrew Leonhardt searched for potential boats he could be assigned to, one caught his attention.
The USS Idaho SSN 799 was on the list. It’s scheduled to be christened next summer and go into commission in 2023.
“That’s where I want to be,” Leonhardt, a Nampa native, thought to himself.
Late in 2019, he found out he’d join the crew of the boat named after his home state. On Tuesday, Leonhardt and five other future crew members toured the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa and spoke to a group of about 250 veterans.
“When I managed to actually get those orders, it was a tremendous honor,” Leonhardt said. “I was extremely happy to be on the Idaho. And then when we were talking about doing namesake trips and being able to come out here, back to the state and talk to everyone, see everything, meet everybody again, it was awesome.”
Throughout the past week, the sailors have traveled around Idaho with stops in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Boise and elsewhere. They’re familiarizing themselves with the state their under-construction boat is named after.
In Idaho Falls, they stopped at the Idaho National Laboratory, where nuclear power technology was developed, which will allow the new submarine to avoid having to refuel. They also heard stories of how the acoustic technology, which allows the boat to remain quiet under water, was developed and tested at Lake Pend Oreille in North Idaho.
“One of the biggest things I've learned is there's such a rich naval history in Idaho,” said Kentucky native Will Johnson, another USS Idaho crew member.
Johnson, 32, enjoyed the trip enough that he plans on visiting Idaho again on his own in the future.
During Tuesday’s stop at the museum, crew members fielded questions from veterans in the crowd. They discussed how they handle claustrophobia on boats, the types of food they’ll eat and what conditions on the submarine are like overall.
The Virginia-class attack submarine will be 377 feet long, 34 feet wide and it’ll have about 135 people on the crew in total when it’s built. It’s the fifth ship named “USS Idaho” that the Navy has had. Until it’s deployed, it’ll be based in Groton, Connecticut, which Leonhardt called, “the submarine capital of the world.”
Commanding officer Nicholas Meyers said the USS Idaho will be “the most advanced submarine in the world,” when it’s commissioned.
In a nod to Idaho’s motto, “esto perpetua,” the crew has a chant in which Meyers yells “Let it be” and sailors reply by yelling “Forever.”
“We are honored to carry that name,” Meyers said of the state’s namesake.
Throughout the trip, other crew members asked Leonhardt, 29, what he remembered about his hometown. His answers have been “hit and miss,” he said, due to a fuzzy memory after eight years since the last time he’d been to Idaho. He did specifically remember Flying Pie Pizzaria as well as the Panda Express they passed on the way to the museum Tuesday.
When the sailors were introduced to the crowd of veterans, Leonhardt shared his hometown before a big round of applause.
“It’s great to be home,” Leonhardt said.