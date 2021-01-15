BOISE — The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily removing 10 blue mailboxes from Boise as a "security measure" after the unrest in the nation's Capitol and threats of more violence on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
The aim is to "protect postal property, employees and the public," a Postal Service press release said.
Boxes will be removed from the following locations, all in the 83702 ZIP code:
- 250 S. Fifth St.
- 999 W. Main St.
- 304 N. Fifth St.
- 801 W. Idaho St.
- 702 W. Idaho St.
- 317 N. Ninth St.
- 620 N. Sixth St.
- 888 W. Fort St.
- 701 W. Fort St.
- 950 W. Bannock St.
It is unclear when they will be replaced.