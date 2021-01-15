USPS logo

BOISE — The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily removing 10 blue mailboxes from Boise as a "security measure" after the unrest in the nation's Capitol and threats of more violence on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.

The aim is to "protect postal property, employees and the public," a Postal Service press release said.

Boxes will be removed from the following locations, all in the 83702 ZIP code: 

  • 250 S. Fifth St. 
  • 999 W. Main St. 
  • 304 N. Fifth St. 
  • 801 W. Idaho St. 
  • 702 W. Idaho St. 
  • 317 N. Ninth St. 
  • 620 N. Sixth St. 
  • 888 W. Fort St. 
  • 701 W. Fort St. 
  • 950 W. Bannock St. 

It is unclear when they will be replaced.

