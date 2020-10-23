BOISE — It is an unusual election year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 140,000 absentee ballot requests in Ada County alone for the Nov. 3 election. The United States Postal Service is working around the clock, even adding a Sunday pickup before Election Day in Boise to ensure ballots get to the elections office.
Friday morning, Dan Corral, the manager of post office operations and Boise postmaster, spoke to local reporters about the measures his office and letter carriers are implementing this election season.
Corral said on Monday letter carriers in Boise will begin early morning pickups at the blue post office boxes, "to make sure everything in there is picked up timely and nothing is sitting in those boxes."
"As we move forward we will continue to keep an eye on those boxes, if we need to do additional pick ups we will," Corral said.
On Nov. 1, the Sunday before the election, Corral said the post office will do a Sunday morning pick up, to ensure any ballots dropped off over the weekend will be processed early Monday morning. The Sunday pick up is a new tactic used for this election.
Russ Bright, a USPS carrier with routes in downtown Boise said he also is doing something extra this election season. With so many condominiums and apartment buildings downtown, Bright said he checks each ballot envelope to make sure it has a signature on the outside of the envelope as required before he leaves the building.
"If they have not (signed their ballot) I try my darnedest to make sure it gets back to them so it can be signed," Bright told local media on Friday.
Other carriers said they keep the ballots separate from other mail they pick up, to ensure it gets processed all together and doesn't get lost among other mail.
The last day to request an absentee ballot in Idaho was Friday. Idahoans can early vote at any location in their counties until Oct. 30. Election Day voting is precinct specific and people can find out where their polling place is on Ada County's election website at adacounty.id.gov/elections/ and on Canyon County's election website canyonco.org/elections/.