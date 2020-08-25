BOISE — A new $3.6 million structure at Fort Boise will house some of Idaho's key water and geological scientists.
The U.S. Geological Service's new Snake River Field Station will house 45 to 65 researchers and other staffers with the Idaho Water Science Center and Forest and Rangeland Ecosystem Science Center.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, pushed for this effort and spoke at a groundbreaking Tuesday for the new station.
Part of the facility's work will include taking "environmental DNA" samples, a new way of using streams to understand how ecosystems surrounding them function.
"This is the first phase of building an e-DNA lab," Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Water and Science Tim Petty said. "Humans will shed cells off of themselves constantly, and that's something other species do as well. Those get into the water, and we take samples from the water, bring it back to the lab and test it."
Environmental DNA testing is a particularly effective way of determining if invasive species are in a watershed, Petty said. For destructive invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels or Asian carp, knowing if they have made it to a new area is a major part of the battle. And for Idaho's delicately balanced watersheds, that kind of early warning system could make a big impact.
Along with the environmental DNA program, the new center will be a home for USGS water studies in the state, which have been ongoing for over 100 years, agency Director James Reilly said. The new station will consolidate office and research space that's currently housed at Boise State University.
The combination of multiple science centers and the addition of a permanent home for the USGS's Snake River researchers will provide efficiency for the agency in Idaho, Simpson said.
"We like to get agencies with similar interests working in this type of setting," he said, noting that the National Interagency Fire Center, the home base for wildland firefighting direction in the United States, is located in Boise.
"We like to see agencies uses limited resources efficiently," Simpson said.