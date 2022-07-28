Support Local Journalism


The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday it will provide $10.6 million to improve access to high-speed internet in parts of rural Idaho, according to a press release from the department. 

The funding is part of the ReConnect Program, which offers loans, grants and loan-grant combinations to improve broadband access in rural parts of the country, according the the USDA's website. 

