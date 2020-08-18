U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices, which have reopened to the public for immigration and citizenship business, have expanded online offerings for citizenship applications.
People can now apply at uscis.gov to become a U.S. citizen, or apply for a green card to become a legal permanent resident.
“Since reopening our offices to the public and resuming in-person services on June 4, our top priority has been to resume naturalization ceremonies for those whose ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," USCIS spokesperson Dan Hetlage said in a statement.
When USCIS was closed because of COVID-19, 110,000 people were on the wait list to in a naturalization ceremony, the last step to becoming a citizen. The agency has completed its backlog and wants to let people know it is open for business for new applications.
Attendance to naturalization ceremonies is limited to the naturalization candidate and individuals who provide disability accommodations. Ceremonies are conducted on a weekly basis and will vary from office to office.
U.S. District Court hosted a naturalization ceremony outside in Boise last month. Naturalization ceremonies come in two forms, they are either administered by a judge or by USCIS.