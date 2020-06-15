A landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Monday enacted a substantial portion of the “Add the Words” legislation regarding discrimination against members of the LGBT community that Idaho has been debating for a decade and a half.
In a 6-3 ruling authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the high court held that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act forbids workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity — meaning people can’t be fired just for being gay or transgender.
Idaho’s “Add the Words” proposal, which sought unsuccessfully, again and again, to amend the Idaho Human Rights Act, included that along with protections from discrimination in housing, education and public accommodations.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who has long pushed to enact “Add the Words,” said LGBTQ Idahoans and their families, friends and advocates “breathed a long-awaited sigh of relief today.”
“Unfortunately, the Legislature refused time and time again to even have the conversation with us,” she said. “Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court took up the appropriate action to look out for our citizens.”
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden had signed on to a friend-of-the-court brief in the case, arguing for the opposite outcome. Wasden, who had no comment on the high court ruling Monday, said in September, “When Congress wrote and passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it did not include LGBTQ protections. If these protections are to be added today, the proper way to do so is to have Congress update the Act to reflect changes in our society that have occurred over the last 55 years.”
But Gorsuch, in the court’s decision, wrote that the plain words of the 1964 act are clear: It outlawed “discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”
In the three cases that were appealed to the nation’s highest court — all involving employees who were fired solely for being gay or transgender — the firings clearly were based on sex, Gorsuch wrote.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Gorsuch is a member of the court’s conservative wing who was appointed by President Trump in 2017 to succeed conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.
Gorsuch was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor in the decision. The three dissenting justices were Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas.
Kavanaugh wrote in a dissenting opinion that it should be the role of Congress to rewrite the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, not the courts, similar to the argument Idaho made. But he also wrote that the decision represents an “important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans.”
Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, chair of Add the Words, said, “We are really excited and savoring this moment in celebration with so many community members across the nation and in Idaho. … It really affirms that the legislative majority in Idaho has been on the wrong side of history.”
She added, “We’re still waiting. We need to see something happen for housing and public accommodations. But this is certainly a bit of hopefulness in what’s been a lot of chaos over the last months, years, decades.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who has long pushed unsuccessfully for some type of compromise legislation to grant discrimination protections but also provide protection for actions based on religion, said, “I don’t think people for the most part believe that human beings should lose their livelihoods or their ability to make a living because of their sexual orientation. But at the same time, this is the danger that comes with leaving it to the courts to come up with a winner-take-all decision, which is what courts do.”
“There were some who did not want to provide protections for our LGBTQ community, because they thought, ‘We’ve got a more conservative court, they’re going to rule against them,’” Hill said. “Well, this is not necessarily a conservative-liberal issue. This has to do with human rights and it has to do with human beliefs and human faith.”
“I hope it prods us to take some action,” he said, “rather than just leaving it up to the courts to take some action for us.”
Alliance Defending Freedom, the Arizona-based advocacy group that helped draft two anti-transgender laws that passed the Idaho Legislature this year and currently are being challenged in court, decried the high court’s decision on its blog on Monday, writing, “Unelected officials and courts can effectively rewrite laws — forcing Americans to guess what the law means — including something as fundamental as the meaning of ‘sex.’”
ADF represented one of the three defendants in the case, Harris Funeral Homes, a Michigan firm that fired a six-year employee who notified it that she was transitioning from male to female in 2013.