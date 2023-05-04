Judge Amanda K. Brailsford

 Courtesy of the Idaho Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed the nomination of Judge Amanda Brailsford as the new federal District judge for Idaho. 

She will replace Judge Lynn Winmill, who took senior status in August.

