NAMPA — Authorities in Nampa arrested a suspect for felony aggravated battery following an incident in Boise last week in which the suspect allegedly shot a woman and left her at a local hospital.
Daniel Bondar, 31, was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made up of officers from Boise, Garden City, Nampa and Ada County, a Boise Police Department press release said.
Bondar was taken into custody without incident, and officers also recovered the weapon believed to be involved in the incident, the release said. He is charged with aggravated battery, use of a firearm in commission of a crime and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The case was not yet available in the court record as of Wednesday morning. Bondar was booked at the Canyon County jail and is being held pending transfer to Ada County, according to Canyon County jail records, which indicated he was also being held on a probation violation.
According to the Boise Police Department, Bondar was wanted in connection to an incident that occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, in the area of North Maple Grove Road and West Ustick Road.
“Evidence indicates he shot a woman known to him,” Boise Police said in the release.
According to the department, Bondar dropped the victim off at a local hospital and fled. The victim is expected to recover.
Aggravated battery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Use of a firearm in commission of a crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm is punishable by up to five years in prison.