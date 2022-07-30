Originally published July 30 on KTVB.COM.
SALMON — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the Moose Fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 43,226 acres, to be human-caused.
The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators say information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
The area of the Moose Fire, now estimated at 43,226 acres, is now about twice the size of the Meridian city limits.
The moose fire is still burning despite efforts of containment. It is burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Lemhi County, and fire officials say there is still potential for the fire to reach the Highway 93 corridor north of Salmon, but operations have been successful so far in keeping the fire from reaching and crossing the highway.
The Salmon‐Challis National Forest is reminding visitors to be extra careful with all potential sources of wildfire ignition while the weather conditions are hot and dry.
Visitors should also be mindful of parking vehicles near flammable vegetation and make sure all cigarettes are disposed of properly.
Any items being hauled in trailers or truck beds including chains and other metal objects, need to be secured.
Campfires should always be thoroughly drenched and stirred before visitors leave to ensure it is put out, in areas where allowed during Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
