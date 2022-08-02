AbortionRally3.JPG (copy)

Thousands of people gather Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Idaho Capitol for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally.

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.

The federal government brought the suit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

