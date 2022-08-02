WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.
The federal government brought the suit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
The announcement is the first major action by the Justice Department challenging a state trigger law since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The court’s decision has led some states to enact restrictive abortion laws and is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the U.S.
The Justice Department brought the suit because federal prosecutors believe Idaho’s law would force doctors to violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law that requires anyone coming to a medical facility for emergency treatment to be stabilized and treated, Garland said.
“Idaho’s law would make it a criminal offense for doctors to provide the emergency medical treatment that federal law requires,” Garland said.
Idaho, like many Republican-led states, has several anti-abortion laws on the books, creating a legal quagmire now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.
The lawsuit specifically focuses on Idaho’s trigger ban - set to take effect on Aug. 25, 30 days after the Supreme Court’s judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
In a statement, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said President Joe Biden was overreaching while ignoring issues like inflation and the Mexico border.
“Our nation’s highest court returned the issue of abortion to the states to regulate – end of story," Little said.
Idaho’s trigger law has three exemptions: To save the life of the mother and for rape or incest, but only if the patient can provide a police report.
“There is no affirmative defense applicable in circumstances where an abortion is necessary to ensure the health of the pregnant patient — even where the patient faces serious medical jeopardy or impairment — if the care is not “necessary to prevent the death” of the patient,” the lawsuit said.
Essentially, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act requires “stabilizing treatment” when someone’s health is in jeopardy and when continuing a pregnancy could result in serious impairment or serious dysfunction of a body part or organ.
Under the law, hospitals that receive Medicare funds have to provide the necessary stabilizing treatment to patients who arrive at the emergency department, the lawsuit said. The treatment must be provided before a hospital can transfer or discharge the patient.
In Texas, some hospitals and doctors have delayed treatment after its six-week abortion ban passed last year, the New York Times reported.
The U.S. Constitution contains a supremacy clause, establishing that federal law generally takes precedence over state law, according to Cornell Law School.
The lawsuit cites the supremacy clause as well as a section of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act that expressly preempts state laws, the lawsuit said.
The United States is asking for a declaratory judgment declaring the parts of the trigger law invalid that conflict with federal law and that Idaho may not punish medical providers for offering abortions authorized under federal law.
Also, the U.S. wants an injunction against Idaho prohibiting enforcement of the trigger law as it conflicts with federal law. Finally, the United States wants Idaho to pay for its costs in the lawsuit.
Garland, the attorney general, was asked in a press conference why Idaho was first. He said the law seemed to conflict with federal law and was about to take effect.
Idaho has drawn plenty of national attention for its abortion policy. Most recently, the Idaho Republican Party in a vote rejected language that would have added support for life of the mother abortion exemptions to its party platform.
Plus, Idaho’s Texas-style bill - which allows the relatives of rapists to sue a doctor who performs an abortion - was called “uniquely evil” by Vanity Fair.
Many believe that there is no medical complication during pregnancy that would require an abortion. However, some of Idaho’s most anti-abortion activists believe otherwise.
“I think the position taken at that (Idaho GOP) convention fails to recognize that there really are circumstances in which the mother is at risk,” said David Ripley, executive director of Idaho Chooses Life.
Plenty of things can go wrong during pregnancy, though most of the time it doesn’t happen, the Idaho Press previously reported. Often, that’s because many women are younger when they are pregnant.
As pregnancy progresses, there’s a higher risk for developing high blood pressure problems like preeclampsia. The only cure for preeclampsia is delivering the baby.
Another condition is an ectopic pregnancy, which is when the fertilized egg plants itself outside the uterus, often in the fallopian tubes. The pregnancy is not viable, the fallopian tube can rupture and the woman will begin hemorrhaging internally, the Idaho Press previously reported.
The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Idaho Southern Division.
On Wednesday, the Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments on key points in two lawsuits challenging Idaho’s trigger law and the Texas-style six-week abortion ban. Planned Parenthood has filed a third lawsuit targeting a 2021 law though the court has not yet ruled on whether the case will be included Wednesday, the Idaho Press previously reported.