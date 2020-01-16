U.S. Highway 20 West is expected to remain closed as law enforcement work to clean up spilled diesel fuel from a Wednesday morning crash.
According to a news release from Idaho National Laboratory, the crash involved a bus carrying 30 INL employees, as well as a fuel tanker, two government vehicles and two private vehicles.
Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Specialist Megan Stark said the highway was expected to be closed for the rest of Wednesday. The department is recommending traffic between Idaho Falls and Arco take Interstate 15 down to Blackfoot, then U.S. 26 northwest to Arco.
The INL news release states 33 people were transported to the Central Facilities Area Medical Dispensary at the desert site west of Idaho Falls for treatment. The release stated all injuries appeared to be minor and not life-threatening.
Idaho State Police posted a news release stating the crash happened after Brenda Deans, 64, of Ammon, stopped while traveling west on the highway in an area of low visibility, blocking the westbound lane.
Miles Muir, 34, of Idaho Falls, was driving the INL bus, and stopped behind Deans. David Taylor of Ammon, 62, was driving a Volvo semi hauling a diesel fuel tanker and was unable to stop. According to the news release, he swerved left to avoid a head-on collision, striking the bus, which in turn struck Deans’ car.
Three other cars attempted to avoid the first crash, but were caught in a second crash. One of the cars, was hit from behind and collided with Deans’ car, the release said.
The fuel tank was punctured and spilled an estimated 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Taylor was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Idaho Transportation Department, INL Emergency Medical Services, INL Security and INL Site Safety.