Smooth drone videos show the Boise River flowing blue and tree-lined, just a stone’s throw away from the downtown corridor of tall buildings. Someone walks their dog in the foothills. This is the unexpected West, urban and wild, according to Visit Boise, which just rebranded itself.

Visit Boise, up until now, was previously the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau and has been working on inspiring people to explore the area. After an uptick in travel, it conducted an intensive strategic planning process last year and ultimately rebranded itself.

The downtown Boise skyline in 2022. Visit Boise is playing up both reggedness and refinement in it's marketing for the city. 
Downtown Boise shows off an increasingly modern skyline in this aerial photo from 2020. 
Pedestrians cross as traffic fills Front Street In Downtown Boise in 2022. The Ada County Highway District and the city of Boise have joined an effort to cut traffic fatalities and injuries to zero.
The Idaho State Capitol building is reflected in the windows of the Joe R. Williams office building in downtown Boise.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

