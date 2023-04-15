Smooth drone videos show the Boise River flowing blue and tree-lined, just a stone’s throw away from the downtown corridor of tall buildings. Someone walks their dog in the foothills. This is the unexpected West, urban and wild, according to Visit Boise, which just rebranded itself.
Visit Boise, up until now, was previously the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau and has been working on inspiring people to explore the area. After an uptick in travel, it conducted an intensive strategic planning process last year and ultimately rebranded itself.
Part of Visit Boise’s attempts to pull in tourists in recent months has been defining Boise in terms of its duality, “grit and glamour," rugged and refined.
“A city you’d want to have a beer with,” Visit Boise’s website said. “This is where you come to escape and push your limits. So let’s get to it.”
Boise is more and more a spot on the tourism landscape, as people from all over are let in on a poorly kept secret: That it’s pretty beautiful here.
“We used to have to bring out a map and say, 'This is where we are. It’s actually the Pacific Northwest,'” Visit Boise Executive Director Carrie Westergard said. “Now, people say, 'It’s on my list. I’m coming.' People know Boise.”
The Treasure Valley in the pandemic benefited from outdoor recreation activities when many were averse to spending lots of time indoors with others. The city has come back to pre-pandemic numbers, which many cities still aren’t seeing, Westergard said.
But many places have to contend with stereotypes when marketing themselves. Visit Nebraska’s slogan, for instance, is “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” Their goal is to present Nebraska as a state for only a “certain independent-thinking” person as well as to dispel notions of the state as just the dusty plains.
“I actually did ask my students during an assignment what they would want people from outside of Idaho to know about Idaho,” said Moritz Cleve, University of Idaho assistant professor of advertising. “A lot of the students actually mentioned ... there's more than just potatoes in Idaho.”
There’s so much more to the state, Cleve said, from lush forests to desert and mountains.
And the campaign on Visit Boise’s website is largely about making Boise seem likable and approachable.
“They're trying to provide Boise, and maybe Idaho by extension, some sort of personality,” Cleve said.
Anne Hamby, Boise State University associate professor of marketing, agreed.
“They're really leaning heavily into this notion of anthropomorphism ... it's just the interpretation of non-human things in terms of human characteristics,” Hamby said. “A city you want to have a beer with, that is putting this city in very, like, relatable terms.”
It also leans into the city’s dualities, showcasing the modern, man-made city with its shows, Shakespeare festival and high-end restaurants as well as the evergreen tall trees and sloping foothills.
But on some level for Boise, one could not exist without the other. Boise’s ruggedness, its geographical isolation, spurred its residents to create and foster an arts scene, entertainment and food and wine. Because for Boise, there’s no quick drive away to a bigger city with those amenities. Salt Lake City is five hours away.
Some of the magic has been self-created, Westergard said.
To put it colloquially, Boise is a perfect example of the meme “Get you a man who can do both,” which often showcases a man at his classiest and at his trashiest, or going through different emotions. In this case, “do both” means have a modern city and nature very close by.
“We've got this modern city center, but you don't have to commute for an hour to get to really beautiful terrain. It's really all right there,” Hamby said.
She said the campaign is actively working to counter the perception many people have that Boise is in Iowa or isn’t sophisticated, associations people have had about Boise.
“It is unexpected in terms of what it brings to the table,” Hamby said. “And it does look like this campaign is sort of embracing that and challenging those prior assumptions.”
Meanwhile, Visit Boise is working on pulling in visitors. The city has 26 non-stop flight markets, including Atlanta. Travel to and from the East Coast has been opened up by that flight, Westergard said.
