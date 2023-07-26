Shore Lodge Dev

Shore Lodge from the Payette Lake side in 2022.

 Don Day / BoiseDev file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Shore Lodge in McCall is facing two lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct by employees and negligence from management in addressing the problem. At the same time, a guest was criminally charged with a sexual assault that an employee said wasn’t immediately addressed by management.

The upscale resort is at the center of misconduct accusations from both a former employee and a guest at the hotel.

The Cove Spa Dev

The Cove Spa at Shore Lodge in McCall.

BoiseDev’s Margaret Carmel, Don Day & Gretchen Parsons contributed reporting.

Recommended for you

Load comments