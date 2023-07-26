Shore Lodge in McCall is facing two lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct by employees and negligence from management in addressing the problem. At the same time, a guest was criminally charged with a sexual assault that an employee said wasn’t immediately addressed by management.
The upscale resort is at the center of misconduct accusations from both a former employee and a guest at the hotel.
The two filers of the complaints allege sexual assaults by three different men on the Shore Lodge premises, including two employees and a guest, in the past year. Charges were only filed in the incident involving the male guest as the assailant. One of the assaults against an employee was also reported to the McCall Police Department, but charges were not filed in the incident.
As a policy, BoiseDev does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they give specific approval for their names to be used. BoiseDev also did not disclose the names of the two assailants in this case due to the lack of criminal charges being filed and the civil nature of the lawsuit.
Shore Lodge is owned by Alscott Real Estate LLC, which is controlled by the Scott family of Boise, including Joseph B. Scott, Jamie J. Scott, and Brian J. Scott. The Scotts are heirs of Albertsons founder Joe Albertson and his wife Kathryn.
A guest filed the first complaint in Ada County’s Fourth District court against the lodge’s holding company and an employee. It seeks damages to compensate for “negligence, sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The case was filed in January of this year.
The second complaint was filed with the Idaho Human Rights Commission by former employee Elly Bohn. Bohn spoke to BoiseDev on the record and gave us permission to use her name.
She alleges another employee assaulted her while she worked at the hotel during a holiday party this past spring and that she was retaliated against for reporting it. Instead of a traditional civil lawsuit, this will go through an investigation by HRC staff. If the complaint is found to be valid, a federal lawsuit can proceed.
Shore Lodge management declined to comment.
“We do not comment on matters in litigation while they are pending and we allow the court process its fair opportunity,” General Manager Tom Garcia said.
BoiseDev also had conversations with several other former employees, who described a toxic work environment at the resort. Our reporting on this subject continues, and if you have more information on misconduct at Shore Lodge, please get in touch.
COMPLAINT: ASSAULT LEADS TO EARLY END OF TRIP
A Meridian woman’s trip to Shore Lodge with a group of friends came to an abrupt end last year after she claimed she was assaulted in the shower by an employee.
The complaint said the survivor of the incident met her assailant, a staff member at the resort, when she was staying at the hotel on April 30, 2022 with four of her friends. She said the employee first met the group when he brought s’mores to their room and stayed to socialize with the group of women. The complaint claimed employees are “encouraged” to spend time with guests. He returned later to play card games with the group and expressed interest in joining the survivor in a cold plunge into Payette Lake.
The complaint states that while the two were out near the water for the plunge, he grabbed her on the shore, “held her against her will, and put his tongue in her mouth.” At that time, the plaintiff said she got away from him and expressed she was in a committed relationship and, therefore, not interested in sexual contact.
The complaint said that she returned to her room, and her friends prepared a hot bath for her. It says the employee came back to the room, and that she told her friends she wanted him to leave. The complaint said he then removed his clothes and got into the tub.
“He then tried to force (the plaintiff’s) friend to touch his erect penis several times. She told him she was married and not interested,” the complaint said. “Plaintiff saw (the employee) in the tub and told him he needed to get out and leave their room. (The employee) continued to ask plaintiff to get into the tub with him. She empathetically told him no and to leave the room. The friend was finally able to shut the door to the tub area with defendant… in the tub because he refused to leave.”
The plaintiff in the case then went to shower in a separate area of the bathroom, where the employee then forced himself on her. The complaint said he grabbed her genitalia and buttocks while pushing his erect penis against her.
“(The plaintiff) screamed during the attack, and her friends came to the shower area and had to pull (the employee) off (the plaintiff) and force him to leave the room. (The employee) was very angry when he was forced to leave.”
The complaint said the plaintiff spent the following two hours on the floor of the shower “paralyzed with fear.” The group of women ended their trip early and went home.
When the women arrived back home, the complaint said the group called the McCall Police Department and Shore Lodge. The resort had three individuals return the calls – the complaint says each of these individuals said they had referred this matter to HR and claims that Shore Lodge did not reach out to these women again.
In the complaint, the plaintiff alleges Shore Lodge had a “heightened duty” to care for her and her friends while a guest, the lodge defied this with the hiring and training of the employee.
“Shore Lodge breached this duty in hiring and training (the defendant), encouraging (the defendant) to fraternize with guests in their rooms, and creating an environment at the lodge where staff believe this kind of behavior is acceptable,” the complaint said. “This duty was further breached by sending a male employee, by himself, to a room of only women, and having (the defendant) return to the room even later in the evening.”
The complaint continues, stating that the lodge was negligent, failing to monitor where the first assault took place on the shore, giving him access to information regarding the women’s room, and not acting when Shore Lodge learned of the incident.
SHORE LODGE EMPLOYEE DENIES INCIDENT
Shore Lodge and the employee who allegedly committed the assault deny nearly all of the allegations in the complaints.
The employee admits that he delivered the s’more, later came back to play a card game in the women’s room, and was invited to do the plunge into the lake by the plaintiff, but he said they merely “shared a consensual kiss.”
“Defendant expressly denies that he ever touched (the plaintiff) against her will or that he ignored any requests,” the answer to the complaint said.
Shore Lodge is asking that this case be dismissed as the complaint “fails to state claims upon which relief can be granted,” and that this case should be dealt with in Valley County – where the alleged crimes took place.
Shore Lodge Whitetail, the parent company for the resort, also denies the allegations. For room 168, where the women were staying, Shore Lodge claims that a person with a different name from the plaintiff checked in on April 29, 2022, and declared that she was the sole guest in the room instead of a group of five.
The lodge admits that the employee delivered the s’mores to room 168. It also admits that an incident was reported involving that room during checkout. The hotel’s filing said the matter was referred to the resort’s human resources department for handling “without further comment.”
Further, Shore Lodge’s defense includes that alleged damages could have been avoided, (the plaintiff) is guilty of carelessness and negligence that “contributed” to the alleged incident, and that (the plaintiff) “may have negligently failed” to take protective measures to lessen or prevent the incident.
The jury trial for this case is set for October of this year.
CHRISTMAS EVE ASSAULT IN SPA LEADS TO CHARGE
Elly Bohn, a massage therapist and esthetician, was recruited from Jacksonville, Florida, to work at Shore Lodge last summer, but she soon started noticing what she called red flags early into her time working at the hotel spa.
She said the spa was using expired products and items with bacteria and mold growth.
Then, on Christmas Eve, Bohn and a colleague had a couple’s massage on their schedule. Bohn was working with a female client, and her colleague had James Susavage, who Bohn recalls being “pretty intoxicated.” (BoiseDev is naming Susavage because he has been criminally charged in this incident.)
Soon after the massage started, Bohn said Susavage began grabbing her colleague between her legs. Her colleague asked the guest to stop, and Bohn said he became aggressive, and security was called to escort him from the spa. She then reported to the manager on duty that her colleague had been sexually assaulted by a guest.
“So when she came down to ask what was going on, I told her, ‘you know, that my coworker was sexually assaulted and that the cops needed to be called’ she said she needed a few minutes to call (the manager) and she came back in a few moments and said, ‘well, (the manager) said ‘if you want to call the cops that’s really on you,'” Bohn said. “‘We’re not going to call them for you.’ So that was again, extremely disturbing.”
Bohn said MPD officers said that the company had chosen not to escort the guest off the property. Bohn said about 30 minutes passed, and she called her spa director and said she would be on the phone with her lawyer if the guest was not kicked out. Another 30 minutes passed, and Bohn said the management changed their mind and eventually removed Susavage.
Court records obtained by BoiseDev show he was charged with a misdemeanor for sexual battery on December 24. The charge was amended to disturbing the peace, which he pleaded guilty to this spring. He paid a $657 fine and served ten days in jail.
BOHN REPORTS ST. PATRICK'S DAY SEXUAL ASSAULT
Bohn said another sexual assault, this time from a Shore Lodge employee, dampened a holiday celebration earlier this year.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Bohn and a few employees went out to celebrate and had a few drinks at Lardo’s Grill and Saloon. From there, the group moved to the corporate building down the road, where a going away party was being held for interns. Bohn said upon arrival, she noticed other attendees were pretty drunk, so she went to the water station to get her friends a glass of water. This is when Bohn says an employee in the culinary department sexually assaulted her.
“He came up from behind me and reached his hands in between my legs. I was wearing leggings because it was winter, and he grabbed my vagina, like everything, he grabbed onto it, and when I let go, I had to (push) him off,” she said. “Of course, then I suddenly told him no, that’s not okay.”
However, Bohn said the man was persistent and kept trying to grab her and eventually did again. She said soon after, the men in the room grabbed him and kicked him out of the party.
Bohn filed a report about the incident with the McCall Police Department. The report states that the police spoke with the man accused of assaulting her and said that he believes the cameras in the corporate room where the incident occurred would “paint him in a bad light.” BoiseDev obtained the police report through a public records request.
The report said the assailant told MPD officers he had consumed two and a half bottles of whiskey and did not recall the incident with Bohn. He told officers he believed she was flirting with him at Lardo’s earlier in the night, which Bohn denied. The employee denied touching Bohn’s vagina or buttocks, but his friends later told him ‘he did some Trump stuff,’ meaning he grabbed her vagina,” the police report said.
The report said that the police received camera footage a few days later showing the man touching Bohn by the drinking fountain, corroborating Bohn’s description of events.
In the report, the officer requested a warrant be issued for the man for two counts of sexual battery.
Bohn said she did not sleep that night and had a panic attack thinking about how the company might fire her after she’d already been in trouble for missing work due to a knee injury after difficulties getting approval for short-term disability.
“So I couldn’t go to work. And I just basically had a full-blown panic attack because I realized, even though it wasn’t legal, I knew they were going to try and fire me if I reported another sexual assault,” she said. “I knew that they were going to try and use the excuse that I missed work because of my injury, even though again, I knew it wasn’t legal for them to do that. They give you like three days to move, if you get terminated, it is still the middle of winter, even though it was the end of March. There is still 30 feet of snow piles around, snow covering the ground.”
Bohn said she reported the assault to HR, filled them in on her knee injury, and said she was basically done at the lodge as the spa was scheduled to close for a remodel. Bohn said she shared during that meeting that she did not feel wanted, that this was not a safe environment for employees, and that she did not want to work there. She did ask if her health benefits could continue through the next few weeks until her scheduled surgery was complete.
She said the very next day after making the report, she was terminated.
“I truly and fully believe it was retaliation, especially with reporting another sexual assault. And yeah, it was just pretty, pretty horrible.”
She said Shore Lodge said the reason they chose to fire her was because she missed too much work.