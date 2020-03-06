Update: BOISE — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who suspended her presidential campaign Thursday, has cancelled her trip to Boise.
She had been scheduled to speak at the Frank and Bethine Church Gala at the Boise Centre Saturday, in place of former candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who had dropped out of the race Sunday.
In a post to Twitter Friday morning, the Idaho Democratic Party, host of the sold-out gala, told ticket holders to stay tuned for an announcement on who the speaker or speakers would be.
"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience we know this brings to all of you," the post reads. "We had two amazing speakers lined up for this weekend who had to make incredibly difficult decisions for themselves, and it's understandable that they might need a minute of rest before getting up in front of an audience again."
Idaho's presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. As of Friday, 7,249 people in Ada County had cast an early vote in person, compared to just 2,685 early voters at this stage in the 2016 primary, according to the county's elections site.
An update on the Frank & Bethine Church Gala:#idpol pic.twitter.com/JuqL2I25L8— Idaho Democrats (@IdahoDems) March 6, 2020
Original story, posted March 3:
BOISE — Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will visit Boise Saturday to deliver remarks at the 26th Annual Frank and Bethine Church Gala, according to her campaign.
Sen. Warren, D.-Mass, is among the five remaining candidates running nationally for the Democratic nomination.
This will be Warren’s first trip to Idaho, an email from her campaign says, making it the 31st state she has visited since the start of her campaign.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg had been scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the gala, but he dropped out of the race Sunday and is now endorsing Joe Biden.
The sold-out gala, hosted by the Idaho Democratic Party, starts at 7 p.m. at the Boise Centre.
Other Democratic candidates on the national stage, as of Tuesday afternoon, are Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Bloomberg. Republican candidates are President Donald Trump and William Weld. Idaho’s presidential primary elections are March 10.