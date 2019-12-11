BOISE — A 34-year-old man who police say was involved in a standoff that ended early Wednesday morning has been arrested.
Sean S. Hurst of Boise was booked into the Ada County jail on a felony aggravated assault charge in connection with the incident, which led to the evacuation of other residents in the building during the standoff.
Boise Police responded to the 8500 block of Fairview Avenue on Tuesday afternoon to serve a protection order, according to KTVB.
Police received information that the subject of the protection order had threatened the protected party with a knife, according to a Boise Police news release.
The suspect, identified as Hurst, was inside a third-story apartment and refused to speak to police.
Around 7 p.m., nearby apartment residents in the building were evacuated as a precaution while officers continued to try to get Hurst to come out peacefully.
Officers took Hurst into custody around 1:30 a.m. with the help of a police K-9, according to the news release.
Hurst received minor injuries from the K-9 and was taken to the hospital for those injuries before being booked into jail.