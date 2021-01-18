BOISE — A woman who has hospitalized Friday morning after escaping a house fire on West Lemhi Street has died from her injuries, the Boise Fire Department said Sunday.
A man who was also in the house during the fire died Friday after being removed from the home by firefighters and taken to the hospital.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office has not released the victims’ identities as of Monday morning.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of both victims,” the Boise Fire Department said.
The department has determined that the fire, reported at 3:56 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West Lemhi Street, started in the living room and was accidental. It was ignited by smoking materials and exasperated by the presence of medical oxygen. There were also no working smoke detectors found in the home.
When responders got to the scene, fire was coming out of the house, and the woman inside had been able to get out. First responders rescued the man from the house and rushed him to the hospital, where he died.
Fire crews were able to control the blaze after 40 minutes of battling the fire and dealing with multiple small explosions caused by oxygen tanks inside the home. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and a dog and cat died in the fire.
This was the second deadly house fire in Boise that week. Crews last week responded to an early-morning fire on West Northview Street. A 93-year-old resident and a dog died at the scene. The Boise Fire Department said the fire was likely caused by an electrical failure.
In both cases, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. Residents are encouraged to ensure they have working smoke alarms, and to check on their neighbors who may need assistance.
Nampa residents in need of help changing batteries or installing a smoke alarm can call the Nampa Fire Department at 208-468-5770.