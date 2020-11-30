UPDATE, 4:30 p.m.:
The woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday is back in custody, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.
A Boise police officer spotted Crystal Anne Norton in the 8300 block of West Overland Road at about 2:10 p.m. Monday. Norton was arrested a short time later.
Norton walked away from the reentry center at 11:03 a.m., according to IDOC officials. She is being held in the Ada County jail.
Original report, 12:45 p.m.:
BOISE — Idaho Department of Correction officials are looking for a woman they say on Monday walked away from a facility in Boise.
Authorities believe Crystal Anne Norton, 40, walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center in the 2300 block of East Penitentiary Road, according to a news release from the department. She was last seen just after 11 a.m. Monday.
At the time, Norton wore a gray hoodie, black yoga pants, and brown boots. She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. Her record includes Ada County convictions for grand theft, eluding a police officer and driving under the influence, according to the release. Her sentence lasts until November 2026.
The department asks anyone with information about Norton’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency.