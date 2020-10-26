BELLEVUE — A case that's being investigated as a possible murder-suicide involved a Hailey police officer, Idaho State Police announced Monday.
Two people were found dead Thursday night at a coffee shop in Blaine County.
Detectives with the Idaho State Police, in cooperation with the Blaine County coroner, confirmed their identities Monday as 34-year-old Ashley Midby and 28-year-old Jared Murphy, both of Bellevue. At the time of his death, Murphy was an employee of the City of Hailey Police Department, according to ISP.
It appears both individuals died as a result of gunshot wounds, police said. The case is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Investigators say it appears both individuals were known to each other.
The shootings occurred Thursday on the 100 block of North Main Street in Bellevue. Idaho State Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.