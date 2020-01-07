CALDWELL — Idaho State Police have identified the driver suspected of injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash New Year's Day.
The suspected driver, Israel Nunez of Caldwell, was arrested without incident Monday night, Idaho State Police said in a news release Tuesday. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail on a charge of felony leaving the scene of an injury crash.
The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Jan. 1 near the intersection of Painter Avenue and Simplot Boulevard, which becomes Highway 19, according to ISP. Two adults were walking north across Simplot Boulevard when a vehicle, traveling west, struck one of them, police believe. Troopers say the driver didn’t stop after the crash.
First responders took the injured pedestrian to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.