UPDATE: The Idaho State Police have located a vehicle and person of interest in the fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Caldwell on Monday night, the agency said in a press release.
A 23-year-old Caldwell man was killed after being hit by a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Monday, March 8 on Montana Avenue between Helena Drive and Larch Street.
Idaho State Police did not release the name of the individual of interest and said the investigation remains ongoing.
Previously Reported:
CALDWELL — Law enforcement is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 23-year-old Caldwell man dead.
Idaho State Police reported that Derek Maxwell, 23, of Caldwell, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Montana Avenue between Helena Drive and Larch Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
Upon striking Maxwell, the vehicle fled the scene. The Idaho State Police identified the vehicle as possibly being a dark blue or black mid-2000s Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition.
The incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, said the agency, adding that it had notified Maxwell’s next of kin.
Idaho State Police is requesting that anyone with information call the Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-846-7520.