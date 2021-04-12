MERIDIAN — A 17-year-old boy from Nampa is accused of stabbing a younger teenager on Saturday at Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of the suspect, whose name will not be released because he is a minor. He is accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy around 6:25 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Meridian Police.
The police department on Sunday released security photos of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him. The department on Monday thanked “the media and community members for providing information that led to this arrest” but did not release further details about the crime.