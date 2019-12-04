NAMPA — Nampa Police have identified a man accused of robbing a Stinker Stores gas station of cash and cigarettes.
Around 12:25 a.m. Nov. 25, police responded to the reported armed robbery in the 200 block of Holly Street in Nampa, near the Northwest Nazarene University campus.
The employee reported a man brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register. Police say the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes. He was last seen walking south on Holly Street.
According to a Nampa Facebook post from Wednesday morning, the suspect in the case was identified. The crime is still being investigated however, and the suspect's name has not been released, according to Det. Gary Marang, spokesman for the police department.
The suspect of the Nov. 25 robbery was described as a white man, about 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing khaki pants and a gray hoodie with what appeared to be an orange Bronco logo on the front.
Nampa Police arrested a separate suspect Monday for robbery of a Nampa Idaho Central Credit Union. It was the second reported robbery in the span of a week in Nama. David J. Miller was arrested for one charge of felony robbery on accusations he robbed the Nampa bank early Saturday morning.
Robbery is punishable by a minimum of five years and up to life in prison, according to Idaho statute.