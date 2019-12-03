Nampa Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing a Nampa credit union over the weekend.
At 9:06 a.m. Saturday, officers got a report of a robbery at the Idaho Central Credit Union at 3101 East Greenhurst Road, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s who was wearing a jacket with a hoodie and blue jeans.
On Monday at 3:38 p.m., police took into custody David J. Miller, whose city of residence was not available. Miller was being held Tuesday in Canyon County Jail. He was charged with one count of robbery.
This was the second robbery in Nampa in the same week. Around 12:25 a.m. on Nov. 25, an armed man stole cash and cigarettes from a Stinker Stores gas station in the 200 block of Holly Street, near the Northwest Nazarene University campus, according to police, who did not disclose how much money was stolen.
That suspect was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, wearing khaki pants and a gray hoodie with what appeared to be an orange Bronco logo on the front.
Anyone with information about the Stinker Stores robbery was asked to contact Detective Shea Phillips at 208-468-5617 or Crime Stoppers.
