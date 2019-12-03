Nampa Police arrested a 26-year-old man who is accused of robbing a Nampa bank over the weekend.
Officers got a report of the robbery at 9:06 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho Central Credit Union at 3101 East Greenhurst Road, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.
On Monday at 3:38 p.m., police took David J. Miller into custody.
Today at 3:38PM Nampa PD arrested David J. Miller, 26, for the crime of Robbery. This arrest was the result of NPD and our community coming together to I.D. the suspect who robbed Idaho Central Credit Union on 11/30. Thank You to all who help keep our streets safe. pic.twitter.com/yRpEO0VzOv— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) December 3, 2019