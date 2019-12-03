Suspect

Police are investigating a robbery reported Saturday morning at a Nampa Idaho Credit Central Union. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s.

Nampa Police arrested a 26-year-old man who is accused of robbing a Nampa bank over the weekend. 

Officers got a report of the robbery at 9:06 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho Central Credit Union at 3101 East Greenhurst Road, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.

On Monday at 3:38 p.m., police took David J. Miller into custody. 

