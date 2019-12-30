EAGLE — An Eagle man who had been missing since Saturday has been found safe.
Rick Allen Foster, 65, had made his way to Caldwell, but has since been found safe, according to a tweet sent just before 10:30 a.m. from the Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ada County Sheriff’s deputies were looking for Rick Allen Foster, who had last been seen about 8 p.m. Saturday at his home on Artesian Road, according to an earlier tweet from the sheriff’s office. Foster is 65 years old, but he has the cognitive function of a 10-year-old, according to the tweet. Deputies were concerned about his safety, because they believed he left home without a coat.