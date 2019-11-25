A suspect has been arrested following the Nov. 15 shooting death of a 74-year-old man south of Marsing, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say before midnight Nov. 15, a fight broke out and shots were fired at a house. The homeowner, reported by KTVB as 74-year-old Rod St. Clair, died at the scene.
Mark Wayne Warner, 50, was arrested and booked into the Owyhee County Jail on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and malicious injury to a property, the sheriff's office announced Monday.
Another man, 37-year-old Joshua McDaniel, was also arrested shortly after the shooting, but on charges not related to St. Clair's death, according to a KTVB report. He was charged with resisting and obstructing officers and possession of a handgun as a felon.
Warner is set to appear in the Owyhee County Courthouse Monday.