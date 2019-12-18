BOISE — A magistrate judge on Wednesday denied bond to a Boise man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend earlier this week, after a prosecutor said in court there was evidence she'd been tortured before she died.
David Randall, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 56-year-old Darla Fletcher of Meridian, who was identified by the Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Police arrested Randall on suspicion of first-degree murder on Tuesday, a day into the investigation, according to the Boise Police Department. Officers had responded to Randall’s residence in Northwest Boise, near the intersection of Bloom and State streets on Monday on a call for service. They found Fletcher’s body there, as well as Randall himself.
In court Wednesday, John Dinger, of the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, said Randall and Fletcher had dated, but broke up about a month prior to her death. Fletcher had moved out of Randall’s home, but some of her friends and family were concerned about Randall’s behavior toward her, Dinger said. It appeared Randall stalked her, the prosecutor told Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock.
Just before her death, Fletcher and Randall had agreed to set up a time to exchange some property still at Randall’s house, Dinger said.
Fletcher didn’t make an appearance at a holiday party on Sunday night, nor did she arrive to work on Monday, Dinger said. Because of that, her son went to Randall’s house on Monday to check on her, the prosecutor said.
When her son arrived, he found Randall outside, Dinger said. When he asked where his mother was, Randall told him she was inside, the prosecutor said.
Fletcher’s son went inside the home.
“There was blood everywhere and his mother was lying on the couch,” Dinger said in court.
The blood, however, appeared to be dry. Dinger noted there was also blood on Randall’s hands.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday against Randall, prosecutors believe he bludgeoned Fletcher with a ceramic object and stabbed her.
Dinger added that “there is also evidence she was tortured before she died.”
Randall appeared in court by video from the Ada County Jail Wednesday. For much of his arraignment, he kept his head down, and took his time to answer Comstock’s questions — at one point, the judge had to ask if Randall could hear him properly. When he did answer the judge, he often used low, monosyllabic answers.
Dinger pointed to the fact that the case likely involved the torture of a victim when he asked Comstock told hold Randall without bond. The judge agreed, and denied bail in Randall’s case.
He also scheduled the case for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 30.
In Idaho, first-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory 10 years in prison, and can be punished by death. According to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, prosecutors have not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in Randall's case.