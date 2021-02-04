The Idaho National Guard released the names of the three Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers killed Tuesday night after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise. The soldiers were Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43; Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, 43.
All three personnel were pilots participating in a routine training flight. There were no other personnel on board.
“The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, said in a statement. “I have received numerous messages of condolence from many people here in Idaho and throughout the nation, and all of your thoughts, prayers and support are sincerely appreciated and much needed. It is very comforting, at such a challenging time, to have the care and support of so many.”
Anderson, a Boise resident, was a senior instructor pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2008. He is survived by his wife and four children.
Laubhan, a Boise resident, was an instructor pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2010. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Peltzer, a Nampa resident, was a pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, confirmed the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m Tuesday. Once the Emergency Locator Transmitter device aboard the aircraft was activated shortly after 8 p.m., his team immediately initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews located the aircraft and personnel. The cause of the accident is unknown but an investigation is now underway.
Previously reported, Wednesday, Feb. 3:
BOISE — Three Idaho Army National Guard members died Tuesday when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in bad weather during a training mission southeast of Boise.
The experienced pilots made their last contact at 7:45 p.m. before an emergency signal was activated at a rescue command center in Florida. The cause of the crash is unknown, but snow and fog may have caused limited visibility during the low-flying training exercise over mountainous terrain, officials said Wednesday.
“One of the greatest things about aviation is that we are ... (an) extremely close-knit unit,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Washington at a press conference Wednesday. “That also makes it very hard. It leaves a tremendous, indescribable void in our aviation community.”
Names of the deceased are being withheld until after families have been notified.
“My immediate priority is to care for and assist the families of our fallen aviators and to provide any support necessary to all who are suffering as we move forward through this tragedy,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard.
Tuesday’s flight was a routine search-and-rescue training exercise in a nap-of-the-earth training area, said Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer. Nap-of-the-earth is a type of low-altitude flight course, through which aircraft fly 200 feet, or lower, from the ground.
The pilots departed Boise at about 6:50 p.m. and checked in several times with flight operations before their final contact about an hour later. The aviators each had between five and 15 years’ flight experience — two were flight instructors, and one was an instructor of flight instructors.
Just after 8 p.m., the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, informed the Idaho Army National Guard that it was receiving an active emergency locator transmitter signal associated with the Black Hawk helicopter, Burt said. The Boise flight control center received no indication from the aircraft that there was an emergency. The Florida base provided a grid that showed the signal was transmitting near Three Point Mountain, just south of Lucky Peak Reservoir.
“This gave us a starting point to search,” Burt said.
At the same time, another aircraft training in the area attempted to locate the fallen helicopter, but it had to return to Boise as the “weather began to deteriorate rapidly,” Burt said. An Idaho Aviation Association ground crew along with personnel from the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit were dispatched. When the weather cleared around 11 p.m. another aircraft was dispatched.
At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday an air search and rescue crew located the downed helicopter and confirmed there were no survivors, Burt said.
The Army Aviation Safety Center has assigned a team to investigate the crash, Burt said. The team is expected to arrive in Boise on Thursday.
Officials at Wednesday’s press conference did not speculate on possible causes. Washington said, “We do know there was bad weather and rough terrain.” Training flights occur three times per week, she said.
“For us, the training is extremely important,” Washington said. “Search and rescue is one of the many versatile mission sets that we’re able to accomplish, and we do it quite frequently in Idaho, so it’s important for us to go out and train.”
Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday directed flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims. “Their number one goal is to defend this country, and you can’t defend this country if you don’t train,” Little said of the National Guard members. Flags should be half-staff until the day following the final memorial service for the deceased, per Idaho Code.
Tuesday’s incident is the second fatal helicopter crash involving the Idaho Army National Guard since 2014. That year, two National Guard members died when an AH-64D Apache helicopter crashed in a training mission south of Gowen Field.
It was the third fatal Black Hawk UH-60 crash within little over a year in the U.S.
On Jan. 20, three New York Army National Guard members died when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down while pilots conducted night-vision training. The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of last week.
On Dec. 5, 2019, a Black Hawk UH-60 on a maintenance test flight in Minnesota crashed, killing three Minnesota Army National Guard members. An investigation revealed engine failure, maintenance issues and pilot error caused the crash.
Another crash involving an MH-60 Black Hawk in August killed two soldiers in California during training.