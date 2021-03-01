UPDATE: Officers with the Garden City Police Department arrested two juveniles over the weekend in connection to Friday's late-night robbery at the ExtraMile convenience store at 9545 W. Chinden Blvd.
Police identified the suspects as two 16-year-old males, according to a press release. The two suspects were located Saturday at an apartment in the 5800 block of Garrett Street in Garden City. Officers brought them into custody at the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the police department.
Because the suspects are under the age of 18, their names will not be released to the public.
Previously Reported:
GARDEN CITY — Garden City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the Friday night armed robbery of a Chinden Boulevard convenience store.
Garden City police officers were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. to ExtraMile at 9545 W. Chinden Blvd. following the report of an armed robbery, a police department news release said.
Witnesses said two white men entered the store and one of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money while the other man put merchandise in a backpack, the release said. The suspects left on foot and were last seen heading toward Chinden Boulevard near Garrett Street. One of the men was wearing all black clothing with a white face mask and a yellow beanie. The other suspect was wearing dark colored pants, a yellow sweatshirt and a pink ski mask.
Anyone with information related to this robbery, or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at 208-472-2950 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).