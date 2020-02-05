BOISE — The quad area of Boise State University's campus has been evacuated as the Boise Fire Department responds to an electrical fire in one of school's buildings.
The Boise Fire Department and Boise State University Department of Public Safety evacuated Riverfront Hall Wednesday morning, according to an alert sent out to students just after 11 a.m. First responders received reports of smoke, and at about 12:45 p.m., the Boise Fire Department tweeted it was responding to an electrical fire at Riverfront Hall. The building consists primarily of classrooms and offices; it is not a residential building.
First responders shut down power to the building, according to the alert, and the fire department also shut down Cesar Chavez Lane. Because of the road closure, shuttle traffic will be delayed, according to the alert.
The alert directs those on campus to evacuate to any building south of the campus’s quad area, and asks recipients of the alert to stay inside. According to the alert, smoke has also been observed in tunnels.
Classes in Riverfront Hall and the school's library will be cancelled until further notice, according to a tweet from the Boise State University Department of Public Safety's twitter account.
Char Jackson, spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, said she would update the Idaho Press when she had more information.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.