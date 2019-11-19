BOISE — The number of customers in Boise affected by a Tuesday morning power outage has dwindled to 149, according to Idaho Power's outage map.
More than 9,000 people were originally affected by the outage.
The outage began at 9:55 a.m., according to Idaho Power’s outage map. The company has a crew dispatched to deal with the issue, according to the map, and power was originally expected to be restored by 11 a.m.
According to the map, the company expects the problem to be fixed by 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.