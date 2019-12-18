MERIDIAN — The Ada County Coroner's Office reported a person found dead by police Wednesday morning following a domestic violence incident at a Meridian home took his own life.
Jeffery David Morford, 49, of Meridian was pronounced dead at 8:11 a.m., according to a news release from the coroner's office.
The release lists his cause of death as suicide, but his manner of death was still pending.
Ada County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about 6:40 a.m. in reference to a domestic violence incident at a home in the 400 block of South Linder Road in Meridian, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
One person in the house was dead, Orr confirmed, and another person was injured, but was not transported to the hospital.
Deputies did not make any arrests, Orr said.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the case.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.