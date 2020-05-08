BOISE — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified two teens who died Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Boise.
One of them was Devyn Pifher, 19, of Boise; the other was Ava Swyer, 15, also from Boise.
Police responded to the crash about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of McMillan and Five Mile roads, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The vehicle Pifher drove was traveling south on Five Mile Road collided with a vehicle traveling west on McMillan Road. Ava was a passenger in the second vehicle. First responders took two other passengers in the vehicle traveling on McMillan to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Boise Police Department, according to the release.