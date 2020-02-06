ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified an Emmett resident as the man who died in a Wednesday night crash on Highway 16.
William "Bill" Fuller, 42, was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. on the scene of the crash, which occurred near West Colton Lane, according to a news release from the office.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office tweeted just after 6:30 p.m. that the head-on collision had occurred, and it involved a car and a tow truck. Fuller was driving the car that collided with the tow truck. Although first responders took both drivers to the hospital, the driver of the tow truck did not appear to have serious injuries, according to subsequent tweets from the sheriff’s office.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to the coroner's office.