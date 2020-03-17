BOISE — The body found in the Boise foothills Sunday has been identified as Teodomiro Carhuas, a 68-year-old Boise man who had been missing since Dec. 19.
The cause and manner of death are pending. A toxicology report is pending and may take several weeks to return, according to the coroner.
The coroner's office was dispatched to the scene, above Bison Drive, at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Boise police is investigating.
Officers at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday responded to the call, from the area of North 36th Street (which becomes Bison Drive), according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The body was found in a remote area, about a mile and a half north of the Quail Hallow Golf Course. Officers found no signs of foul play.
While authorities made a “tentative identification," the police department waited for the Ada County Coroner’s Office to release the name.
Carhuas hadn't been seen or heard from since he walked away from his Boise group home on Dec. 19, KTVB reported.
His brothers drove from Twin Falls and Heyburn to speak with KTVB about Teo's disappearance. The family offered a $5,000 reward for any information that led to his return.
They said although Teo suffered a brain injury that left him intellectually disabled, he could still work simple jobs and would often leave his group home on his own.
"He would take the bus, even a bicycle to go to work and come back," Humberto Garcia, a translator for Teo's family, told KTVB.
"He always comes home, he would call somebody to pick him up and they always find him," added Leo Carhuas, Teo's brother.
Teo's family said, with the help of police, they created a timeline of the moments leading up to when Teo was last seen.
The day he left his group home, Teo called a taxi just before 2 p.m. Teo told the driver he only had $11 and wanted to be let out of the cab whenever the meter ran out, which happened to be near Quail Hollow Golf Course.
At 2:35 p.m., Teo was seen on golf course security footage. Then at 2:50 p.m., a witness walking her dogs saw Teo near 36th and Eyrie streets.
Teo gave the woman a business card with his group home information and told her to call it. When the group home didn't answer, she called police. The woman left to drop her dogs off at home and when she came back 10 minutes later, Teo was gone.
Leo Carhuas says it's strange his brother appears to have gone missing in broad daylight in a "nice neighborhood." Leo added that it's possible Teo got another ride in that 10-minute window.
"He trusts people, he is nice to people," Leo Carhuas said during the interview. "With all his brothers, all the caretakers in his head, memorized, he would call by now."