CALDWELL — Two Canyon County residents are in custody in Oregon after police say they robbed a convenience store in Caldwell Wednesday evening.
Jennifer Dodgson, 24, of Nampa, and Guillermo Pascual, 29, of Caldwell were arrested Thursday in Baker City, Oregon, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. They will soon be extradited back to Idaho to face charges stemming from a Wednesday evening incident, according to the release.
The incident occurred at about 6:25 p.m. at a store in the 5000 block of East Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.
The clerk working in the convenience store, a 53-year-old woman, later told police she’d been assaulted by another woman at the counter, who then “forcibly” took money from the register, according to the release. The woman then fled the store with a man in a silver Toyota Sienna van, police believe.
Police later identified the man and woman as Pascual and Dodgson. Officers also found the van they believe was used in the incident at a residence on Linda Lane in Caldwell.
Charges are still pending in the case, according to the latest release from the Caldwell Police Department, sent Thursday afternoon.