BOISE — Boise police Friday afternoon announced they'd found a 17-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday.
Police didn’t believe the girl, Ravenna, is in danger; they believed she may have left home with a friend, 19-year-old Jeremy Batile. There were, however, concerns about her health, because she didn’t take her needed medication with her when she left, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
The Boise Police Department on Friday afternoon Tweeted Ravenna had been found safe, and was "in the process of being reunited with loved ones."