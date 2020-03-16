HORSESHOE BEND — An 11-year-old boy was the victim of a shooting in a Horseshoe Bend trailer park late Sunday night, according to court documents.
Prosecutors say Benjamin Poirier, 44, of Boise, shot and killed Micah Lee Pecyna, 11, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday against Poirier. At Poirier's arraignment Monday, Boise County Magistrate Judge Roger Cockerille ordered Poirier should be held without bail.
Poirier was charged with on one count of first-degree murder and was booked into the Ada County Jail early Monday morning.
Police believe Poirier, at about 10:25 p.m., went to a home in a Horseshoe Bend trailer park with a gun, according to Capt. Matt Sly of the Idaho State Police. Police don’t believe Poirier knew the family that lived in the trailer, Sly said, but he knocked on the door and began talking to them.
“For an unknown reason, he ended up shooting into the trailer,” Sly said.
Sly did not know how many times Poirier fired the weapon, but the complaint claims Poirier's shot killed Pecyna.
Sly said police believe no one else was injured. Poirier faces a single charge of first-degree murder.
After that, Poirier tried to leave, but his vehicle struck a propane tank nearby, Sly said. Eventually, a Boise County sheriff’s deputy responded to the call and arrested Poirier without further incident. The Idaho State Police later assisted the Boise County Sheriff's Office in handling the scene. He was booked into the Ada County Jail at 4:14 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the website.
Poirier’s name does not return any results on the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository; a copy of the criminal complaint filed against him won’t be available as it normally would be, because the Ada County Courthouse is closed to the general public due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The Boise County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the complaint wouldn’t be available until after Poirier’s arraignment.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.