History Happy Hour — Share Your Story
The Idaho State Historical Society has been hosting “History Happy Hours,” and this is one for all of you who have a story to tell. And who knows? It may end up as part of this pandemic year’s historical archive, giving future generations a glimpse of what it was like to live in our community during the global COVID-19 crisis.
Join Idaho State Historian HannaLore Hein and Idaho Press Community Engagement Editor Jeanne Huff to talk about our partnership to collect and preserve these stories during this unprecedented and historic time. We’ll talk about some of the stories that have already been submitted and also what kinds of stories — and artifacts — you can contribute. Moderator Alison Espindola, events and rental coordinator for the Idaho State Museum, will keep us on track and also get your emailed and live questions answered.
So grab your favorite beverage, put your feet up on the couch and settle in for a happy hour at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that just might spur you to share your own story. To reserve your spot — space is limited to 100 — or for more information, visit the website: history.idaho.gov.
Wednesday
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org
Online — Business Payment and Technology Solutions in the Age of COVID-19, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Nampa — Geeko Labs, 5 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Latinx Book Club — Mexican Gothic, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Thursday
Garden City — RV Show & Sale all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 9:30 a.m., 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Online — Free Classes for Ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Attend a brainstorming session with Boise State University at noon.
Boise — Operatini, 5:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Caldwell — Downtown Get Down, 6 p.m., 120 S. Kimball Ave. Indian Creek Plaza.
Online — Wine, Eats, and Artifacts, 6 p.m., Idaho State Historical Society.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Submit your Holiday Bazaar Blast
Community Engagement Editor Jeanne Huff will be putting together an Idaho Press Holiday Bazaar Blast, and she wants to get as many local holiday bazaars as possible listed.
If you are having one, or know about one, please send:
- Name of bazaar, location and address
- What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
- Bazaar dates and times
The deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast is Friday, Oct. 9.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted on our website at idahopress.com/community/holiday-bazaar/holiday_bazaar.