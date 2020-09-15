Tuesday
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Nampa — Swim Lessons all day at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Free Drop-in Writing Workshop, 8 a.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Business Buzz featuring Kimberlee Langford — Reiki & Coaching on Meridian Chamber of Commerce Facebook live at 10 a.m.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek featuring live music by Uncle Bob’s Band (Country/Rock) and Tejano Outlaw (Tex Mex/Tejano) begins at 6 p.m.
Online — Devri Walls — Book Release Party!, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Virtual Speed Dating events, 7 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Wednesday
Online — Business Payment and Technology Solutions in the Age of COVID-19, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Nampa — Geeko Labs, 5 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — History Happy Hour: Share Your Story, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum.
Online — Latinx Book Club — Mexican Gothic, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Upcoming
Boise Contemporary Theater to host fundraising gala, auctions
Boise Contemporary Theater announced it is inviting community members to take part in a virtual gala and auctions Monday, Sept. 21. The silent and live auctions feature items from a Boise Arts pass to staycation packages, “all in the name of keeping the lights on and the stories told here at BCT.” The VIP experience begins at 6:30 p.m. and the Gala begins at 7 p.m. Donations outside the event are welcomed and appreciated. For more information visit bctheater.org/gala/.
Who’s your local star?
Broadway In Boise at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts announced it is looking for local stars who have gone above and beyond for the community and their neighbors. Your nomination could be a nurse, doctor, first responder, teacher, grocery worker, delivery driver or another person working hard to help us all.
The nominees will be reviewed and five winners will be chosen, who will each receive four tickets to an upcoming show when Broadway returns to the Morrison Center. Sponsored in part by Zions Bank.
To nominate your local star, complete the form by 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. More information is available at morrisoncenter.com.