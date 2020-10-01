Boise Bicycle Project to host 14th Annual Appreciation Party ‘Hold on Tight’
“Bike in” to the Idaho Botanical Garden Friday, Oct. 9, for featured films — “Becoming Ruby,” “Life of Pie,” and “Klunkerz” — with food and beverages, and a silent auction. Gates open at 5 p.m. More information: boisebicycleproject.org/hold-on-tight.
”Celebrate, Honor and Remember Your Loved Ones” (at JUMP)
Those interested in honoring, celebrating, and remembering the life of a loved one who has passed are invited to email photos to marketing@jumpboise.org by Friday, Oct. 2, to be included in the Día de los Muertos outdoor Community Remembrance Display in the JUMP Park, the organization announced. For best results sending the highest resolution photos possible is encouraged. All photos will be turned black and white and compiled with other submitted photos to create a collective display of remembrance and celebration.
Thursday
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Boise — Stroller Safari at Zoo Boise, 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Garden City — Moppet Togs, all day, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — Group Guitar Classes at the Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Meridian — Idaho Job & Career Fair, 10 a.m., Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. IBL Events.
Boise — Art Source Gallery, 11 a.m., Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St.
Boise — Letting Off STEAM | Hieroglyphics & Coding, 2 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Online — Virtual First Thursday in Downtown Boise begins at 5 p.m. Check out downtownboise.org for business specials and more.
Online — Foster-Adoption Information Seminar, 6 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency.
Online — S. L. Huang — Burning Roses, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Garden City — ME3, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 7:30 p.m., 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Boise — Improv Insanity, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Friday
See Spot Walk’s 28th anniversary, sponsored by Idaho Humane Society, is virtual and underway. Visit idahohumanesociety.org/event/see-spot-walk-2020/ for more information.
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Pre-Conference Luncheon & Workshops — 2020 Rocky Mountain Biblical Worldview Conference, noon, Wellsprings Church Thomas Jefferson School.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St.
Caldwell — Local Legends, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Garden City — Rj McGinnis Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Online — The Infamous Stringdusters — streaming live — 8 p.m., Knitting Factory 416 S 9th St
Online — Rock & Ramps — Shredder Covid Benefit, 8 p.m., The Shredder. icause.com and Facebook.