2022 Idaho Democratic Convention

Terri Pickens Manweiler speaks at the Idaho Democratic Convention in June. She has announced she is working on a ballot initiative that would repeal Idaho's abortion laws. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho.

Recommended for you

Load comments